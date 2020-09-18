Noon Rotary Project to Install Water Bottle Filling Stations

Mount Pleasant, IA—Mount Pleasant Noon Rotary is partnering with the Mount Pleasant Community School District Foundation to help local students. Due to requirements for safety and sanitation surrounding COVID-19, the drinking fountains in the school system are not being used this year. Students are provided their own personal water bottles to drink from instead. To increase their access to refills of drinking water, Noon Rotary and the MPCSD Foundation are asking for help.

The goal is to install an additional water bottle filling station in each of the school buildings. Noon Rotary will match donations made by individuals up to $750. This initial $1500 cash investment will be used to apply for grants and other sources of funding for this project. Overall, the water bottle filling stations are expected to cost a little over $5,000.

If you’d like to participate and help install more water bottle filling stations for Mount Pleasant students please contact any of the following Noon Rotary Board Members: Adam McLaughlin adam.mclaughlin@iw.edu , Kadie Johannson sales@kilj.com (319) 721-2929 or Jennifer Crull jcrull1971@gmail.com. Checks can be made payable to Mount Pleasant Noon Rotary.