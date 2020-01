Noon Hour Fire Call

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was called out to Grand Avenue over the noon hour Thursday. According to Fire Chief Drew Schmacher, a chicken fryer caught fire. The fire was confined to the kitchen area. No one was injured. N structural damage, just some smoke damage. 8 firefighters, one engine and one command vehicle responded. After they removed the fryer and ventilated the building the Crews was back at the station by 12:45 pm.