No Vote on County ATV/UTV Ordinance

Once again the Henry County Board of Supervisors voted to not proceed with establishing an ATV/UTV ordinance for the county. Two different times the board received comments from proponents of an ordinance allowing use of the off road vehicles on county secondary roads. Individuals living in Henry County and others from outside the county had asked the supervisors to re-consider a previous vote not to put an ordinance in place, meaning Henry County would continue to follow state code. State code only allows the vehicles to be used on road if they are used for farm work and not for recreational purposes. The vote was not unanimous. This time Gary See voted in favor of proceeding. Marc Lindeen did not change his no vote and Greg Moeller who abstained from voting before also voted not this time. Moeller noted during the brief discussion that he went over a petition recently presented to the board with 574 signatures of individuals supporting an ordinance. He found there were actually only 281 county residents who signed the petition.

The supervisors spent considerable time discussing possible changes to the rules and regulations for rural residents trash disposal. The county contracts with Prottsman Sanitation to run the program that is free to all Henry County rural households. However, due to abuses Mike Prottsman has proposed changes. The supervisors had some of their own suggestions that the auditor will take back to Prottsman. These mostly dealt with number and size of trash bags or cans per household per week, and the number of tires and electronics that can be brought in for disposal. Disposing of tires and electronics is the most costly for the county and the cost is going up each year. This program is not paid for by a tax levy. Several years ago the board of supervisors voted to use the local option sales tax funds. It was also noted that the county is not obligated to take waste.