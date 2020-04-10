No Parking Expanded Around Water Tower

The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities would like to inform the community that on Monday, April 13, work will begin on the exterior of Water Tower A located in the downtown City parking lot between S. Jefferson and S. Jackson Street. The exterior of the tower will be power washed and repainted. The project is expected to be completed in approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

As a precautionary measure, the following areas located adjacent to the water tower work site will be closed to public parking:

City Parking Lot between S. Jefferson and S. Jackson St.

The 100 block of S. Jackson Street (as needed)

Alley between S. Jefferson and S. Jackson St.

Parking area behind 220 W. Monroe (Old City Hall)

The VFW parking lot on S. Jackson St.

Smith Tax Enterprises at 301 W. Washington

The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities regrets any inconvenience that this planned maintenance project will cause. For questions or additional details, please call our office at 319-385-2121.