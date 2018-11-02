NL Utilities Board of Trustees Meet

NEW LONDON MUNICIPAL UTILITIES – AGENDA FOR BOARD OF TRUSTEES

NOVEMBER 2ND, 2018 – FRIDAY AFTERNOON – 1:00 P.M. -NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING Chairman Jerry Wilhelm

2. ROLL CALL: Jerry Wilhelm, Steve Rotter, Jodi Jackson, Shanon Wellington, and Bob Byczek

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. OPEN FORUM

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

a. Approve minutes of the previous meetings (1-8)

b. Accept Treasurer’s report (9-17)

c. Approve payment of claims

d. Approve freezer rebate for C. A. Williams, Jr., 109 Easy Street (18)

e. Approve dishwasher rebate for Timothy D. Bell, 306 S. Maple Street (19)

f. Approve air conditioner rebate for Dawn and Todd Sines, 206 E. Main Street (20)

6. OLD BUSINESS

a. Discuss and take action on policy for non-employees in Utility Department vehicles (21)

7. NEW BUSINESS

a. Approve Resolution #111 to appoint Dave Ford as temporary Utility Foreman from September 6, 2018 until present date (22)

b. Approve Resolution #112 to hire Dave Ford as Utility Foreman (23)

c. Approve Resolution #113 to hire Jerry Wilhelm Jr. as a General Laborer (24-26)

d. Discuss and take action on returning operational clothing to former employee

e. Discuss and take action on designation of official medical provider for NLMU employees

f. Discuss the employee material/supply purchase policy

g. Utility Board Meeting, Friday, December 7th, 2018 at 1:00 PM

8. REPORTS

a. Foreman’s Report – Dave Ford (27-34)

b. Council Minutes (35-42)

9. ADJOURNMENT