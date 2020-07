Next Phase of Salem Road Work Set to Begin

Henry County Engineers Office announces Phase 2 of road construction on Salem Road (J20) beginning July 6th. Work will start at Hwy 218 and continue west towards New London Road (Pickle Church). Using pilot cars. Expect minor delays and use caution as the road will remain open during construction. The project is estimated to be completed in August, weather permitting. Questions can be answered at 319 385-0762.