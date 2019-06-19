Next Community Band Concert Program

Next Community Band Concert ProgramWritten by Theresa Rose on June 19, 2019
Mount Pleasant Community Band Concert
Thursday, June 20 at 7:00 pm
Central Park
Adam Creager, Conductor
Afterburn by Randall D. Standridge
Fanfare For The Common Man by Aaron Copland
American Cameos by Jay Dawson
Colonel Bogey March by Kenneth J. Alford
Deep River arranged by James Swearingen
MacArthur Park by Jimmy Webb
Instant Swing Concert arranged by Eric Osterling
Woodchopper’s Ball; Jumpin’ Jack; Zoot Suit Riot; Puttin’ On The Ritz
It Don’t Mean A Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing); Stompin’ At The Savory;
Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy; Leap Frog; Go-Daddy-O; In The Mood; Jump, Jive An’ Wail
Lassus Trombone by Henry Fillmore