News, Saturday, August 1st

Hy-Vee Announces Flu Vaccine Availability Increases:

Hy-Vee Grocery Stores have announced that the flu vaccine will be available inside its more than 270 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations throughout its eight-state region without an appointment or prescription, and will also be offered via a drive-up option at Hy-Vee pharmacy locations between Aug. 17 and Oct. 31.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year to prevent getting and spreading the flu virus.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Hy-Vee has continued to follow CDC guidelines for safety and precautions.

The stores, including the pharmacy areas, maintain enhanced cleaning regimens, social distancing protocols and Plexiglas shields at registers and customer service counters.

Hy-Vee pharmacists conduct a screening process to ensure that they are administering the vaccine type most beneficial for each individual. Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine and other immunizations at no charge.

Flu vaccines are available at Hy-Vee pharmacies on a walk-in/drive-up basis without a prescription as allowed per state law during regular pharmacy hours.

Tri-State Rodeo Full Steam Ahead:

The Tri-State Rodeo Parade, set for Saturday, Sept. 12, will go on this year while so many events attracting large crowds have cancelled.

That perseverance and commitment is reflected in this year’s parade theme – “Rodeo Strong.”

Parade Chairman David Fedler says many rodeos across the state, as well as the country, have been among the few events that have taken place – while adhering to the guidelines and recommendations of the Center of Disease Control and state health officials.

While the Tri-State Rodeo will be limiting capacity to ensure social distancing and increasing sanitation protocols, Fedler says the parade will go on much like it has in the past.

Registration to participate in the parade is required and the deadline is Aug. 29. New this year is that parade registration is available online here.

Henry County Health Center Offers Immunization Clinic:

Henry County Public Health is holding another all-day immunization clinic and encourages students to get their back to school shots early to beat the rush.

This special clinic will be held on Thursday August 6th 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Immunizations are needed before going into Kindergarten, 7th and 12th grades.

Free dental screenings will be available that day also from 1:30 – 6:00 p.m. All Iowa children enrolling in Kindergarten and 9th grade are required to have a dental screening prior to starting school.

These are walk-in clinics so additional safety measures are also being taken. Only two families will be allowed in the building at a time and request that only the children receiving immunizations and one adult are present.

It is recommended to wear a cloth face mask if you have one. If you or your child are ill, please stay home.

There will be instructions posted outside as to the procedure to follow.

In addition to these special clinics, regular immunization clinics are held on Tuesdays 9-11:00 a.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 1-4:00 p.m., and the 1st and 3rd Thursdays 1-6:00 p.m.

Please call Public Health at 319-385-0779 if you have any questions.

Bridge Replacements Will Cause Road Closures:

The replacement of two bridges and construction of two new box culverts on Iowa 1, just south of Johnson County Road F-52, south of Iowa City, will require closing the road to traffic beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, until late September, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Fairfield construction office.

This project involves the replacement of the existing steel girder bridge over Old Woman’s Creek and replacement of the existing steel bridge over Old Man’s Creek.

In addition, two new reinforced concrete box culverts will be constructed at Old Man’s Creek overflow.

Through traffic will be directed to use an official off-site detour.

The 19.3-mile marked detour will follow Iowa 22 and U.S. 218/Iowa 27.

Local traffic will have access to Iowa 1 except for the bridges crossing over Old Man’s Creek and over Old Woman’s Creek.

Farm Bureau Hosting Ag-Maze-Ing Virtual Scavenger Hunt:

Fair-goers recognize Farm Bureau Park at the Iowa State Fair as an interactive and engaging spot for families with games, giveaways and an annual celebration of Iowa agriculture, and although we can’t gather this year at Farm Bureau Park, missing out on the State Fair doesn’t have to mean missing out on all the fun.

Iowa Farm Bureau has launched the Ag-Maze-Ing Challenge scavenger hunt game to learn about the many ways agriculture touches our daily lives, with giveaways totaling over $10,000 in prizes.

Participants complete various missions released each week of the contest to score points while exploring and learning more about agriculture.

Those earning 10,000 points will be entered in a drawing to win one of twenty $500 Visa gift cards.

Plus, the first 250 players to reach 10,000 points will win an exclusive 2020 “Missing Corndog” t-shirt.

To get started, download the GooseChase app to your phone or tablet.