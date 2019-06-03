News for Monday, June 3rd, 2019

Saturday afternoon around 1:30 the South section of the HESCO wall failed along the Mississippi in Burlington. According to a news release from the City of Burlington, the water has overcome of The Port of Burlington, Memorial Auditorium, and the Market Street Lift. This caused Front Street, Washington Street, Jefferson Street, and Valley Street at Main Street to be closed due to the flooding. The City of Burlington advises not to go into the floodwaters because with the loss of the Market Street Lift Station, sewage will begin to back up.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber says a man involved in a dog attack in Fort Madison on Friday has died of his injuries. 33-year-old Robert Quick was found in a residence at 102 Avenue C, after officers were forced to kill a dog that was attacking another victim. Quick reportedly received severe injuries trying to protect his 5 year old daughter from the attacking dog. The child was reported to have been bitten in the faceWhen they arrived on the scene authorities were forced to shoot the dog in order to end the attack on a third victim. The name and condition of the third victim has not been released.

Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license on June 7, 8 and 9 as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ free fishing weekend. All other regulations remain in place. Free fishing weekend is a great time to take kids fishing or invite a neighbor or friend to come along. Find a list of stocked lakes and ponds that are easily accessible in parks and along trails on the Iowa DNR’s interactive Iowa Community Fisheries Atlas at iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Fish-Local. Fun, hands-on fishing events will be offered across Iowa to help families new to fishing get started. Check the general fishing calendar on the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/fishing for a list of free fishing events.