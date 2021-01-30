New Vaccination Update from Henry Co. Public Health

Henry County Public Health has announced new updates in the COVID-19 vaccine phase 1B rollout. Seniors age 65 and older will now be able to sign up to be on a waiting list. You can call Public Health at 319-385-0779 or email publichealth@henrycountyiowa.us to leave your name, phone number, birthday and zip code and they will call you when they have a vaccine and a clinic set up that you may attend. Additional priority populations will be rolled out in tiers as vaccine becomes available, based on state guidelines. Learn more at HealthyHenryCounty.org/covid.

Henry County Public Health plans to schedule a variety of clinics to reach these eligible populations. These may include appointment only, walk-in, drive-through, and employer-based site clinics. This will take several weeks or months due to limited vaccine supply. Each week as we learn how much vaccine we will receive, we will schedule clinics accordingly. Watch for updates every Thursday (and throughout the week) at HealthyHenryCounty.org/covid, Facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty or listen to KILJ 105.5 Thursdays at 2:15pm beginning 2/4.

Public Health asks you to remember that we do not know how much vaccine we will receive each week so we cannot give you an estimated timeframe. We are working hard to vaccinate as many people as quickly as we can, and we ask for your continued patience. This is going to be a slow process. Please keep practicing public health safety measures in the meantime.