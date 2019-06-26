New Protective Gear

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office recently purchased rifle grade body armor, and personnel medical kits, through a grant received from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation. This body armor includes a vest carrier, with attachments, and ballistic helmets. The medical kits will allow deputies to provide immediate life saving first aid to themselves and others. The equipment will give the Henry County Deputies added protection when responding to high risk calls.

The vest carrier equipment, and plates, were purchased through RMA Armament out of Centerville Iowa. The ballistic helmets were purchased through Hard Headed Veterans, a company ran and owned by Military Veterans.

The total cost for this equipment was $9,560.65. Fifty percent of this cost was paid for with the grant awarded by the Washington County Riverboat Foundation. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Washington County