New Mini-Galleries in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT has brought some new artists and galleries for display throughout the community.

These winter mini-galleries are displayed with the grant support of the Enhance Henry County Communities Foundation and the William M. and Donna J. Hoaglin Foundation.

A mini display at Two Rivers Bank on the Mount Pleasant Square features the work of Robin Fisher, a well-known community artist. Her masterfully detailed drawings bring her subjects into crystal clear focus.

The work of Jean Caboth of Mount Pleasant is presented in the storefront windows just north of Cottage Realty on the east side of The Square. Her mesmerizing textile artwork displays masterful composition as well as colorful use of textile color and texture.

Fairfield artists Laura Weinberg and Ron Weinberg have paintings and photography in a dual display at the Mount Pleasant Public Library.Laura’s acrylic paintings bring a colorful, happy, energetic and fun abstract mood to the canvas. Photographer Ron uses the camera to show aspects of life that can often be overlooked wherein we can see all the details of God’s beautiful creation.

All of Arts IMPACT’s galleries are free and accessible to the entire Mt. Pleasant community.

Artist contact information is provided at each gallery to allow interested purchasers to contact the artists.