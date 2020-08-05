New London Utility Board of Trustees Meeting Agenda

NEW LONDON MUNICIPAL UTILITIES – AGENDA FOR BOARD OF TRUSTEES

AUGUST 7TH, 2020 – FRIDAY AFTERNOON – 1:00 P.M. – NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING Chairperson Jodi Jackson

2. ROLL CALL: Jerry Wilhelm, Steve Rotter, Jodi Jackson, Shanon Wellington, and Bob Byczek

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. OPEN FORUM

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

a. Approve minutes of the previous meetings (1-5)

b. Accept Treasurer’s report (6-13)

c. Approve payment of claims (Handout)

d. Approve air source heat pump for Robert Wehrle at 107 E. Linder St. (14)

e. Approve refrigerator & dishwasher rebate for Jim Helmerson at 602 E. Cleveland St. (15-16)

6. OLD BUSINESS

a. Discuss and take action on paying for an online time clock service (17-21)

b. Discuss updates to the service rules for NLMU (Supplement)

7. NEW BUSINESS

a. Approve resolution #126 adopting a liability waiver and release for location of owner infrastructure and indemnification agreement (22-24)

b. Approve reinvesting electric funds in a CD (25)

c. Approve K & W Coatings to install a new water tower expansion joint

d. Discuss standby generation for the well house and/or treatment plant

e. Discuss water fund revenue, expenses and fund balance (26-31)

f. Discuss a water rate increase

g. Utility Board Meeting, September 4th, 2020 at 1:00 PM, Community Center

8. REPORTS

a. Foreman’s Report – Dave Ford (32-39)

b. Council Minutes (40-44)

9. ADJOURNMENT