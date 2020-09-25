New London Picks HOCO King and Queen!

Congratulations to this year’s New London Homecoming King and Queen…Mac White and Marah Hartrick!



The full Homecoming Court was announced Wednesday night during Boom Night activities. This year’s court includes Marah Hartrick, Clara Jones, Kyra Lincoln, Sophie Riegard and Ivonna Lajznerova. The gentleman on the court are Brody Butterbaugh, Currey Jacobs, Clayton Phillips, Caydin Wahls and Mac White. The King and Queen were crowned Friday night before kickoff of the Homecoming game between The New London Tigers and the Winfield Mt. Union Wolves.

