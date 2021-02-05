NEW LONDON MUNICIPAL UTILITIES – AGENDA FOR BOARD OF TRUSTEES

FEBRUARY 5TH, 2021 – FRIDAY AFTERNOON – 1:00 P.M.

NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING Chairperson Steve Rotter

2. ROLL CALL: Jerry Wilhelm, Steve Rotter, Jodi Jackson, Shanon Wellington, and Bob Byczek

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. OPEN FORUM

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

a. Approve minutes of the previous meetings (1-4)

b. Accept Treasurer’s report (5-12)

c. Approve payment of claims (Handout)

6. OLD BUSINESS

a. Discuss and take action on selling the 2008 Ford/Altec small bucket truck

7. NEW BUSINESS

a. Approve the 2021-2022 budget (13-24)

b. Discuss continuing to allow customers to haul water from the treatment plant and the billing system (25-29)

c. Utility Board Meeting, March 5th, 2021 at 1:00 PM, Community Center

8. REPORTS

a. Foreman’s Report – Dave Ford (30-37)

b. Council Minutes (38-44)

9. ADJOURNMENT