NEW LONDON MUNICIPAL UTILITIES – AGENDA FOR BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MAY 1ST, 2020 – FRIDAY AFTERNOON – 1:00 P.M. – NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING Chairperson Jodi Jackson

2. ROLL CALL: Jerry Wilhelm, Steve Rotter, Jodi Jackson, Shanon Wellington, and Bob Byczek

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. OPEN FORUM

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

a. Approve minutes of the previous meetings (1-5)

b. Accept Treasurer’s report (6-13)

c. Approve payment of claims (Handout)

d. Approve a dishwasher rebate for Ben & Malissa Nelson at 303 E. Cleveland St. (14)

6. OLD BUSINESS

a. Approve a proposal for audit services for fiscal years 2020, 2021 and 2022 (15-24)

b. Approve resolution #119 agreeing to become a member of the southeast Iowa safety group and IAMU agreement for the Municipal Utilities of New London, Iowa (25-41)

c. Approve resolution #120 authorizing the City Clerk to transfer funds for fiscal year 2020 (42)

d. Approve resolution #121 authorizing the City Clerk to transfer funds for fiscal year 2021 (43)

e. Approve resolution #122 adopting a City & Utility Contingency & Disaster Recovery Plan of Computer Systems (44-48)

f. Discuss and take action on waiving the penalties, posting fees and not disconnecting customers a future date (49)

g. Discuss purchasing a solar light for the east welcome sign on Highway 34

7. NEW BUSINESS

a. Discuss wages for fiscal year 2021(50)

b. Utility Board Meeting, June 5th, 2020 at 1:00 PM, Community Center

8. REPORTS

a. Foreman’s Report – Dave Ford (51-58)

b. Council Minutes (59-64)

9. ADJOURNMENT