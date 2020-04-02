NEW LONDON MUNICIPAL UTILITIES – AGENDA FOR BOARD OF TRUSTEES

APRIL 3RD, 2020 – FRIDAY AFTERNOON – 1:00 P.M. – NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING Chairperson Jodi Jackson

2. ROLL CALL: Jerry Wilhelm, Steve Rotter, Jodi Jackson, Shanon Wellington, and Bob Byczek

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. OPEN FORUM

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

a. Approve minutes of the previous meetings (1-5)

b. Accept Treasurer’s report (6-13)

c. Approve payment of claims (Handout)

d. Approve clothes washer rebate for Ben & Malissa Nelson at 303 E. Cleveland St. (14)

6. OLD BUSINESS

a. Discuss adopting a utility pandemic/health crisis response operating procedure and/or an Infectious Disease Action Plan COVID-19 Pandemic (15-29)

b. Discuss changes to the service rules (30-32, supplement)

7. NEW BUSINESS

a. Approve sending out an RFP for an audit for fiscal years 2020, 2021 and 2022 (33-42)

b. Discuss and take action on making a donation to the New London Junior Baseball Association (43-44)

c. Discuss and take action on waiving the penalties, posting fees and not disconnecting customers retroactive back to March 19, 2020 through a future date (45)

d. Discuss the City & Utility Contingency & Disaster Recovery Plan of Computer Systems (46-48)

e. Discuss offers from third parties to purchase the Windstream debt for pole rental from 2019 (49-53)

f. Review the audit for fiscal year ending 2019 (supplement)

g. Utility Board Meeting, May 1st, 2020 at 1:00 PM, Community Center

8. REPORTS

a. Foreman’s Report – Dave Ford (54-62)

b. Council Minutes (63-70)

9. ADJOURNMENT