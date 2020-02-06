NEW LONDON MUNICIPAL UTILITIES – AGENDA FOR BOARD OF TRUSTEES

FEBRUARY 7TH, 2020 – FRIDAY AFTERNOON – 1:00 P.M. – NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING Chairperson Jodi Jackson

2. ROLL CALL: Jerry Wilhelm, Steve Rotter, Jodi Jackson, Shanon Wellington, and Bob Byczek

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. OPEN FORUM

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

a. Approve minutes of the previous meetings (1-5)

b. Accept Treasurer’s report (6-13)

c. Approve payment of claims (Handout)

6. OLD BUSINESS

7. NEW BUSINESS

a. Approve purchasing a load of poles (14-15)

b. Approve making a donation to the New London Post Prom Committee for 2020 (16-17)

c. Approve offer from Vensys Energy to update the computers in the wind turbine to Windows 10 (18)

d. Approve purchasing a new bucket truck (19-33)

e. Discuss and take action on purchasing new LED lights for the City Office (34)

f. Discuss the 2020-2021 budget (35-46)

g. Utility Board Meeting, March 6th, 2020 at 1:00 PM, Community Center

8. REPORTS

a. Foreman’s Report – Dave Ford (47-54)

b. Council Minutes (55-62)

9. ADJOURNMENT