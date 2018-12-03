New London Joint Meeting December 4

AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL & UTILITY TRUSTEES

JOINT MEETING – DECEMBER 4, 2018 – 6:00 P.M. – COMMUNITY CENTER

1. CALL TO ORDER JOINT MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Council: Scott Campbell, Brad Helmerson, Tom Davis, Kirk Miller & Dan Berner

Trustees: Jerry Wilhelm, Bob Byczek, Jodi Jackson, Steve Rotter, & Shanon Wellington

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. OLD BUSINESS:

5. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Council: Approve the annual holiday potluck for December 24th, 2018 at noon and dismissal of the employees directly following

b. Utility: Approve the annual holiday potluck for December 24th, 2018 at noon and dismissal of the employees directly following

c. Council & Trustees: Discuss the shared fuel agreement with the school (1-3)

d. Council & Trustees: Discuss the school installing state championship signs or adding to the welcome signs

e. Council & Trustees: Discuss school themed banners for the street lights

6. ADJOURNMENT OF JOINT MEETING

RECESS

7. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

8. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Tom Davis, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell & Brad Helmerson

9. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

10. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

11. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (4-5)

b. Fire Dept. (6)

c. Public Works (7)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (8-12)

f. Child Care (13-21)

12. OPEN FORUM:

a. Deb Heuer Stewart – Lot Mowing Letter, 202 W. Johnson St. (22)

13. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (23-28)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (29-32)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Tax Abatement: Kenneth & Carol Vandevoort, 619 N. Poplar St., house & garage (33)

Samantha & Andrew Kelly, 612 E. Main St., house addition (34)

14. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Approve January _____, 2018 as the date for the public hearing on the plans, specifications and form of contract for the sponsored project

b. Approve resolution #263 authorizing City sponsorship of the annual Holiday Stroll and Approving Donation (35)

c. Discuss and take action on accepting repair bids for City Council Chamber tuck pointing, roof and interior (36-37)

d. Discuss and take action on how to proceed with phase 1 of the subdivision in the urban renewal plan and tax increment financing (Handout)

15. NEW BUSINESS:

16. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, December 19th, 2018 at 6:30 a.m., Public Works Shop

b. Public Safety Committee, December 19th, 2018 at 6:30 p.m., City Office

c. City Council Meeting, January _____, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., City Office

17. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.