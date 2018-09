New London Homecoming Royalty

CONGRATULATIONS to the 2018 New London Homecoming Court Candidates! Alexis Brown, Chloe Coleman, Jenna Hummell, Kristen Rohdy, and Kaylor Schulte. Jalen Birdsell, Keontae Luckett, Isaac McSorley, Mason Porter, and Dylan Smith. The King and Queen will be crowned at Halftime of the football game Friday night.