New London Fire

Early Tuesday the New London Fire Department responded to a fire in one of the Ramey Retirement Home units. Six firefighters were able to contain the fire to the apartment where it started. But the Mount Pleasant crew was paged out to standby in case the fire spread. Chief Brad Helmerson said the cause isn’t known. No one was hurt. The Chief said there was heat and smoke damage and the apartment would probably have to be completely re-done. The call came in about 6:15 and the fire department was on the scene for about 2 hours.