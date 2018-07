NEW LONDON FALLS AT STATE SOFTBALL

#2 seeded Akron Westfield defeated the 7th seeded New Lonton Tigers 12-2 in 6 innings…….N.L. scored their two runs off 7 hits, Sydni Copleman suffered the loss in the circle. Akron scored 12 runs off 12 hits and will advance to the semi finals. New London plays in the consolation round Tuesday morning at 11:30 am against Janesville who lost in the 1st round to AGWSR 4-3 KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry the game live.