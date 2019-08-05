New London City Meeting

AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL & UTILITY TRUSTEES

JOINT MEETING – AUGUST 6, 2019 – 6:00 P.M. – COMMUNITY CENTER

1. CALL TO ORDER JOINT MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Council: Scott Campbell, Brad Helmerson, Tom Davis, Kirk Miller & Dan Berner

Trustees: Jerry Wilhelm, Bob Byczek, Jodi Jackson, Steve Rotter, & Shanon Wellington

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Council: Open bids and approve a fuel provider for the tanks at the Maintenance Shop

(1,3)

b. Trustees: Open bids and approve a fuel provider for the tanks at the Maintenance Shop

(1,3)

c. Trustees: Open bids and approve a fuel provider for the diesel generation plant (2-3)

5. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Council: Discuss and take action on the renewal of the health insurance and self funding

policies (4-5)

b. Utility: Discuss and take action on the renewal of the health insurance and self funding

policies (4-5)

c. Council: Discuss and take action on continuing on with the Southeast Iowa Area Safety &

Support Organization (SASSO) or participating in a 28E agreement with IAMU for a

regional Safety coordinator (6-8)

d. Utility: Discuss and take action on continuing on with the Southeast Iowa Area Safety &

Support Organization (SASSO) or participating in a 28E agreement with IAMU for a

regional Safety coordinator (6-8)

e. Council & Trustees: Update on the Pine Street Subdivision

6. ADJOURNMENT OF JOINT MEETING

RECESS

7. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

8. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Tom Davis, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell & Brad Helmerson

9. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

10. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

11. PUBLIC HEARING:

a. Citizens questions and comments on the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the

issuance of Notes to evidence the obligation of the City thereunder

b. Approve resolution #283 instituting proceedings to take additional action for the

issuance of not to exceed $2,250,000 general obligation capital loan notes (9-13)

c. Citizens questions and comments on the amendment to the collection of solid waste

d. Approve ordinance#53 amending provisions pertaining to the Collection of Solid Waste

– Section 106.09 Collection Fees (14-15)

12. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (16-17)

b. Fire Dept. (Handout)

c. Public Works (18)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (19-22)

f. Child Care (23-33)

13. OPEN FORUM:

14. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (34-39)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (40-42)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Approve class C liquor license with Sunday sales for Woobies (43)

e. Approve class C beer permit & wine permit with Sunday sales for Dollar General (44-45)

f. Zoning Permits: Robert McPheron, New Commercial Building, 107 W. Main St. (46-50)

g. Tax Abatement: Robert McPheron, New Commercial Building, 107 W. Main St. (51)

h. Excavation Permit: Windstream, Copper Telephone Cable, W. Adams St. (52-60)

Windstream, Copper Telephone Cable, S. Pine St. (61-71)

15. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Discuss and take action on quotes for the City Office renovations (72)

b. Discuss and take action on restrictive covenants for the Pine Street Subdivision (73-76)

c. Discuss and take action on a competitive bidding process for selling the lots in the Pine Street Subdivision (77)

16. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve the New London Lions to use the Community Center and storage of club items

b. Approve resolution #282 sponsoring the 2019 Red Flag Run from New London to Brighton (78-80)

c. Approve resolution #284 distribution of preliminary official statement (81-110)

d. Approve reinvesting capital improvement and sewer funds in CDs (111)

e. Approve cashing in a sanitation CD (111)

f. Approve a bid for a concrete pad for the yard waste dump site (112-113)

g. Re-appoint Paula Myers to the Board of Adjustments with term ending 8/31/2024

h. Approve the disclosure counsel engagement agreement with Ahlers & Cooney (114-118)

i. Discuss and take action on purchasing two new cameras for the police vehicles from Digital Ally (119-120)

j. Discuss and take action on having a New London Police Officer participate in the county organized TAC team and purchasing necessary equipment (119)

17. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, August 21st, 2019 at 6:30 a.m., Public Works Shop

b. Public Safety Committee, August 21st, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., City Office

c. Special City Council Meeting, August ______, 2019 at ______ P.M., Community Center

d. City Council Meeting, September 3rd, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., Community Center

18. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.