New London City Council Meeting Agenda

AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2020 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M.

NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER – 103 W. WASHINGTON ST.

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Kirk Miller

2. ROLL CALL: Travis Benz, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and January Benjamin

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. HEARING:

a. Discuss and take action on affirming or reversing the action of Assistant Chief Sines for the vicious animal being kept at 304 W. Thompson St. in violation of Chapter 56 of the New London Code of Ordinances (1-5)

6. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (6-7)

b. Fire Department (Handout)

c. Public Works (8)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (9-13)

f. Child Care (Handout)

g. Mayor

7. OPEN FORUM:

8. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (14-21)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (22-24)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Approve Kasi to attend the SEICCA meeting in Wayland on September 8th, 2020 (25)

e. Tax Abatement: Robert & Paula Myers, 204 E. Adams St., 2 door pole barn structure (26)

9. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Discuss and take action on posting videos of Council meetings via Facebook or Facebook Live

a. Discuss and take action on the disposal of the excess dirt at the Pine Street Subdivision

10. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve pay estimate #3 to Four Seasons Excavating & Landscaping for the Sponsored Project (27-28)

b. Approve pay estimate #5 to Jones Contracting for the Thompson Street Extension (29)

c. Approve resolution #321 authorizing the City Clerk to transfer funds for FY 2021 (30)

d. Discuss and take action on changing the police department’s work schedule (31)

e. Discuss and take action on donating $500 to the Masonic Lodge to help offset their utilities (32-33)

f. Discuss the proposed sale of lot 6 of the Pine Street Subdivision Phase 1 to Sovern Construction with additional time to complete construction (34-35)

11. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, September 16th, 2020 at 6:30 a.m., Shop at WWTP

b. Public Safety Committee, September 16th, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., Community Center

c. Regular City Council Meeting, October 6th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., Community Center

12. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.