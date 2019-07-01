New London City Council Meeting Agenda

AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

JULY 2ND, 2019 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M.

NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and Tom Davis

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. PUBLIC HEARING:

a. Citizens questions and comments on proposed resolution #278 determining an area of the city to be an economic development area and adopting the South Pine Street Urban Renewal Plan (1-2)

b. Approve resolution #278 determining an area of the city to be an economic development area, and that the rehabilitation, conservation, redevelopment, development, or a combination thereof, of such area is necessary in the interest of the public health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City; designating such area as appropriate for urban renewal projects; and adopting the South Pine Street Urban Renewal Plan (3-10)

c. Citizens question and commented on the proposed ordinance #51 establishing property taxes on certain property be paid to a special fund for payment on indebtedness in connection with the South Pine Street Urban Renewal Area (11-12)

d. Approve ordinance #52 amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of New London, Iowa, that general property taxes levied and collected each year on certain property located within the South Pine Street Urban Renewal Area, in the City of New London, County of Henry, State of Iowa, by and for the benefit of the State of Iowa, City of New London, County of Henry, New London Community School District, and other taxing districts, be paid to a special fund for payment of principal and interest on loans, monies advanced to and indebtedness, including bonds issued or to be issued, incurred by the City in connection with the South Pine Street Urban Renewal Area (Phase I Parcel) (13-15)

e. Citizens questions and comments on proposed resolution #279 adopting the 2019 Amendment to the City of New London, Iowa City Wide Urban Revitalization Plan (16)

f. Approve resolution #279 adopting a 2019 Amendment to the City of New London, Iowa City Wide Urban Revitalization Plan for the City Wide Urban Revitalization Area (17-20)

g. Citizens question and commented on the proposed ordinance #49 property maintenance regulations (21)

h. Approve ordinance #49 amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of New London, Iowa, to Provide for Property Maintenance Regulations (22-25)

i. Citizens question and commented on the proposed ordinance #50 peddlers, solicitors and transient merchants (21)

j. Approve ordinance #50 amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of New London, Iowa, for Peddlers, Solicitors and Transient Merchants (26-32)

k. Citizens question and commented on the proposed ordinance #51 municipal infractions (21)

l. Approve ordinance #51 amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of New London, Iowa, Municipal Infractions (33-34)

6. REPORTS:

a. Police Department (35-36)

b. Fire Department (37)

c. Public Works (38)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (39-43)

f. Child Care (44-50)

7. OPEN FORUM:

8. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (51-55)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (56-58)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Zoning Permits: Jim & Louise Cordes, 205 E. Cleveland St., Storage Building (59-62)

9. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Discuss and take action on the protective covenants for the residential subdivision on South Pine Street (63-67)

b. Discuss and take action on renovating the Council Chambers and/or the City Office (68)

10. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve resolution #280 fixing a date for a meeting on the authorization of a loan agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $2,250,000 general obligation capital loan notes of the City of New London, Iowa (for essential corporate purposes), and providing for publication of notice thereof (69-74)

b. Approve resolution #281 declaring an official intent under treasury regulation 1.150-2 to issue debt to reimburse the City for certain original expenditures paid in connection with specified projects (75-77)

c. Approve engineering agreement with French Reneker Associates to survey Phase 1 of the residential subdivision on South Pine St. (78)

d. Approve engineering agreement with French Reneker Associates to design the sanitary sewer/water main for Phase 1 of the residential subdivision on South Pine St. (79-85)

e. Approve engineering agreement with French Reneker Associates to design the street extension for Phase 1 of the residential subdivision on South Pine St. (86-92)

f. Approve Engagement Agreement with Ahlers & Cooney as the bond counsel (93-98)

g. Approve Engagement Letter with D.A. Davidson as the underwriter/placement agent (99-104)

h. Approve request for payment #6 and #7 for the Home Owner Occupied Project (105-106)

i. Discuss increasing sanitation rates (107-109)

11. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, July 17th, 2019 at 6:30 a.m., Shop at WWTP

b. Public Safety Committee, July 17th, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., Community Center

c. Regular City Council & Joint Utility Meeting, August 6th, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., Community Center

12. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.