New London City Council Meeting Agenda

AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

JUNE 12TH, 2019 – WEDNESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M.

NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and Tom Davis

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. REPORTS:

a. Police Department (1-2)

b. Fire Department (Handout)

c. Public Works (3)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (4-11)

f. Child Care (12-20)

6. OPEN FORUM:

7. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (21-30)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (31-33)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (34)

d. Approve changes to the Fire Department Roster (35)

e. Approve cigarette permits for: Casey’s and Jet Stop (36-37)

f. Approve cigarette permit for Dollar General pending payment (38)

g. Zoning Permits: Robert Simmons, 102 West Grant St., Garage (39-41)

h. Tax Abatement: Sheldon & Michelle Richey, 403 W. Adams St., House & Garage (42)

8. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Discuss the attorney’s opinion of the sale of the residential lots in the South Pine Street Subdivision with a refunding option to encourage building within the TIF district (43)

b. Discuss and take action on a realtor valuation/sale price of phase 1 lots of the residential subdivision on South Pine Street and the commercial lot (44-46)

9. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve resolution #277 adopting employee hourly wages for the fiscal year 2019-2020 and authorizing implementation (47-48)

b. Discuss amending the Peddlers, Solicitors and Transient Merchants ordinance (49-55)

c. Discuss and take action on the damage and repair to the Child Care Center retaining wall

d. Discuss and take action on property owners blowing grass clippings in the streets (56-58)

e. Approve taking bids for the City’s fuel supplier (59-64)

10. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, June 19th, 2019 at 6:30 a.m., Shop at WWTP

b. Public Safety Committee, June 19th, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., Community Center

c. City Council Meeting, July 2nd, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., Community Center

11. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.