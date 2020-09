New London 2020 HOCO Court!

Congratulations to this year’s New London Homecoming Court, announced Wednesday night during Boom Night activities. The Queen candidates are:

Marah Hartrick, Clara Jones, Kyra Lincoln, Sophie Riegard and Ivonna Lajznerova.

The King Candidates are:

Brody Butterbaugh, Currey Jacobs, Clayton Phillips, Caydin Wahls and Mac White.

The King and Queen will be crowned Friday night.