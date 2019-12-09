NEGOTIATIONS MEETINGWritten by Theresa Rose on December 9, 2019
NOTICE AND CALL OF A PUBLIC MEETING
NEGOTIATIONS MEETING
Southeastern Community College and the Southeastern Community College Higher Education
Association have agreed to meet for the first negotiations session regarding a 2020-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in the Board Room (Room #AD-1) at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, Iowa. At this time, the Southeastern Community College Higher Education Association will present their initial proposal and Southeastern Community College will present their counterproposal.
Iowa law requires this meeting to be open to the public. The notice is given pursuant to Chapter 21, Code of Iowa.