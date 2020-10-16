Nedra Hardin Adkins

Nedra Hardin Adkins of Farmington, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the age of 88.

Nedra was born on March 8, 1932, near Donnellson, Iowa, the daughter of Fred and Hilda (Schowalter) Hardin. She was the youngest of five children.

Nedra graduated from Donnellson High School in 1950. On January 30, 1954, she married Roger Adkins in Chicago, Illinois. They were blessed with 66 wonderful years together.

Nedra began her life-long career as a registered nurse after graduating from nurse’s training in Burlington in 1954. She cared deeply for her patients and worked in Mt. Pleasant, Burlington, Chicago, San Diego and at Van Buren County Public Health before retiring.

She was a member of the Farmington United Methodist Church. She loved traveling, sewing, gardening and cooking. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma and friend. Nedra loved watching her grandchildren play sports during their school years and loved spending time with them and her family.

She is survived by her husband: Roger; daughters: Gina (Steve) Lipp of Jackson, Wyoming, Patty (Burton) Mills of Farmington, Tisha Adkins of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren: Ethan Lipp, Garrett Lipp, Gunnar Mills, Courtney Mills and Clayton (Aakanksha) Mills; her sister: Margueriette Johnson, her brother-in-law: Leon Ufkes and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Nedra is preceded in death by her infant son: Michael; her parents; her sisters: Janet Morris and Violet Kirkpatrick; her brother: Dick Hardin; sisters-in-law: Barbara Hardin, Iris Ufkes, and Joanie Reid; brothers-in-law: John Kirkpatrick, Ralph Morris, Glen Johnson and Kenneth Reid; niece: Linda Ohnoutka; nephews: Russell Hardin and Steven Morris.

A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington.

Memorials have been established in her memory to Hope Haven Mt. Pleasant and Farmington United Methodist Church. They can be mailed to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 56, Donnellson, Iowa 52625.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com