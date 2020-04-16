National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is April 12-18, 2020. The hardworking dispatchers and public safety telecommunicators serve as a vital link between community and fire, medical, and law enforcement agencies. It’s a time to recognize dispatchers – the men and women who work every day behind the scenes.

Henry County Sheriff Rich McName says the county has “seven wonderful dispatchers.” Serving Henry County are Jill Benedict, Kim Henkle, Laura Ruby, Janae Body (PT), Christina Dress, Aspen Anderson, and Laura Roen. In total they have almost 60 years of combined experience with one over 20 and the newest one starting on April 13. They dispatch all E911, all ambulance, all fire, and all law enforcement except Iowa Department of Public Safety, in Henry County. In 2019 they took over 24000 calls for assistance from our public and answered the telephone well over 50000 times. Sheriff McNamee said he hopes the public appreciates them as much as law enforcement and emergency responders do. Henry County Dispatchers are the lifeline for all emergency services.