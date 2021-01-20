Naomi May Lindell

Naomi May Lindell, 89, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Sunrise Terrace, Winfield. Due to COVID-19, there will be no public funeral services. A private service will be held with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. Interment will be at Winfield Scott Cemetery in Winfield. Arrangements are under the direction of Elliott Funeral Chapel of New London. Online condolences can be made at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.

Naomi was born in Burlington, Iowa on May 19, 1931 to Guy and Grace (Keitzer) Maxwell. She graduated from Winfield High School where she met the love of her life, Bob Lindell. They married June 1, 1952 and were blessed with two children, Tom and Karen. Naomi was a longtime resident of Winfield where she was active in TTT, UMW, PEO, Ladies Golf League and the Methodist Church. She and Bob relocated to Ames, Ft. Madison, and finally New London where she continued to be active in the New London United Methodist Church and as a member of Deerwood Golf Club. She and Bob were also regulars at the Burlington YMCA and Mt.Pleasant REC Center. Naomi loved hiking, fishing, bird watching, sewing and being a homemaker. She will always be remembered for her love of family and sharing her sewing and cooking skills with others. Prior to her passing, Naomi was a resident of Sunrise Terrace in Winfield.

Naomi is survived by her husband, Bob Lindell (Sunrise Terrace); children, Tom (Holly) Lindell of Brookfield, WI and Karen (Jon) Hixon of Storm Lake, Iowa; grandchildren, Elizabeth Hixon, Wheat Ridge, CO, Alison Hixon, Santa Fe, NM, Sara Hixon, Eugene, OR, Adam (Erin) Lindell, Brookfield, WI and Evan (Kayla) Lindell, Seattle, WA; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Levi, Jonah and Grace Lindell, Brookfield, WI, Luke Lindell, Seattle, WA. and numerous nieces and nephews.

Naomi was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Pauline Smith, Virginia Hillyard and twin sister Norma Haight; and brother, Virgil Maxwell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the New London United Methodist Church and the Fellowship Cup of Mt. Pleasan