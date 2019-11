Nancy Sue Ward

Nancy Sue Ward, 66, of Danville, went home to be with her Lord forever on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, November 22 at Elliott Chapel, New London. Pastor Don Letellier will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, rural Danville.

Visitation will begin after noon on Thursday, November 21 at the Chapel with the family greeting friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.