NAIG COMMENTS ON IOWA CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION REPORT

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“Several storm systems moved through the state last week and brought some needed precipitation to significant parts of the state. Unfortunately, we also saw severe weather and flooding as a result of some of the storms,” Naig said. “In general, crops continue to be in very good condition with 84 percent of corn and 80 percent of soybeans rated in good to excellent condition.”

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

Above normal temperatures were felt throughout Iowa with severe storms hampering fieldwork and causing some localized damage during the week ending June 17, 2018, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Statewide there were 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork. Activities for the week included harvesting hay, delivering grain, re-planting storm damaged fields and applying post-emergent herbicides.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 4 percent very short, 15 percent short, 72 percent adequate and 9 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 5 percent very short, 16 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 8 percent surplus. While rain fell over much of the State, in south central Iowa the percentage rated very short for both topsoil and subsoil moisture levels increased over the past week.

With virtually the entire corn crop emerged, 84 percent was rated in good to excellent condition. Ninety-seven percent of the soybean crop has emerged, 2 weeks ahead of average. Eighty percent of the soybean crop was rated in good to excellent condition. Sixty-four percent of the oat crop has headed, 2 days ahead of average. Eighty-three percent of the oat crop was rated in good to excellent condition.

Hay condition improved to 73 percent good to excellent. Pasture conditions rated 64 percent good to excellent. Scorching temperatures and high humidity continued to stress livestock.