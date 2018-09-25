Naig comments on Iowa crop progress and condition report

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“Farmers made some progress between the showers and rain storms and now 5 percent of corn and 8 percent of soybeans have been harvested. Heavy rains, particularly in northern Iowa, created challenges and significantly slowed harvest progress,” Naig said.

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

Another week of storms bringing heavy rainfall to much of the state left Iowa farmers just 3.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 23, 2018, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Activities for the week included seeding cover crops and harvesting corn, soybeans and hay.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 1 percent very short, 3 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 25 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 3 percent very short, 5 percent short, 66 percent adequate and 26 percent surplus. While topsoil moisture supplies have improved in south central Iowa, subsoil moisture levels still rated 62 percent short to very short.

Nearly all of the corn crop has reached the dent stage or beyond with 74 percent of the crop mature, just over a week ahead of average. Five percent of the State’s corn for grain crop has been harvested, 5 days ahead of both last year and average. Farmers in southeast Iowa lead the way with almost one-fifth of their corn for grain harvested. Moisture content of field corn being harvested was at 22 percent. Corn condition rated 73 percent good to excellent. Ninety-three percent of the soybean crop was coloring with 72 percent dropping leaves, 1 week ahead of average. Eight percent of the soybean crop has been harvested, 5 days ahead of average. Soybean condition rated 72 percent good to excellent.

The third cutting of alfalfa hay was nearly complete at 97 percent. Pasture conditions improved slightly to 52 percent good to excellent. Rain and cooler temperatures have been beneficial for pasture regrowth. Feedlots will need some time to dry.