Myron Wayne Pundt

Myron Wayne Pundt, 57, lost his year and a half long battle with cancer in Iowa City, Iowa, on September 14, 2020.

Myron was born in Bloomfield, Iowa, to Harold Pundt and Freda Thornton. He graduated in 1981 from Central Lee High School and then continued on to Hawkeye Tech where he graduated with a Degree in mechanical engineering. He worked at Hawk Technology/ALM for just shy of 25 years and was the Vice President of engineering at the time of his passing. Myron married his wife Kris in April of 1987, they were married for 33 years.

Myron lived In Aledo, Illinois for the last 20 years. He loved spending time with his family, doing projects around the house, riding horses, and boating. He was an extremely proud and loving father of two and was known and loved by many. One of his greatest joys in life was being “PaPa” to his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife: Kris Pundt of Aledo; son: Justin Pundt of Aledo; daughter: Jessica Pundt (Justin Fuller) of Reynolds; father: Harold (Carolyn) Pundt of Keokuk; mother: Freda Thornton of Donnellson; father and mother-in-;aw: Marv and Fran Kroemer of Casa Grande Arizona; brother: Harlan (Lori) Pundt of Donnellson; sister: Denise Roberts (Aaron Nichols) of Donnellson; 5 grandchildren: Cason, Owen, Addison, Evelyn, and Holden and many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Friday, September 18, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson where the family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. that afternoon.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Schmitz Funeral Home with Pastor Dean Graber officiating.

Those attending are required to wear a mask and social distance.

A Celebration of Life for Myron will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Myron & Kris’s in Aledo.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.