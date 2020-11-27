Myron R. McGuire

Myron R. McGuire, 82, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Arbor Court in Mount Pleasant.

Myron was born August 18, 1938 in Wayland, Iowa, the son of Max and Bessie (Allred) McGuire. He graduated form Wayland High School. He served in the United States Navy from 1956-1959. On June 24, 1961 Myron was united in marriage to Trudi Newman in Mount Sterling, Iowa. He worked for J.I. Case in Burlington for 20 years, retiring in 1992.

Myron is survived by a son Micheal (Angela) McGuire of Mount Pleasant; a daughter Angela (Dan) Loving of Birmingham; 10 grandchildren; and a brother Harry McGuire of Olds. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Trudi, a son Byron “Chip” McGuire, a sister Meriel Benge, and three borthers: Emery, Roger and Richard McGuire.

According to Myron’s wishes he has been cremated and a graveside service will be held at a later date. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant is caring for Myron and his family.