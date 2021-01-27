Myers M. Rossiter

Myers M. Rossiter, 92, of Winfield, Iowa passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Sunrise Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Winfield. Due to COVID a private family service will be held on Saturday. Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Winfield. Memorials may be left to the Winfield United Methodist Church or EveryStep Hospice in memory of Myers. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Myers Milton Rossiter was born May 22, 1928 in Washington, Iowa the son of Harry and Pearl (Myers) Rossiter. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Engineering from Iowa State University and was a member of the FarmHouse Fraternity. He kept in touch with many of his Fraternity Brothers over the years. Myers and Marlene Hasstedt met at Iowa State University and were later married on February 18, 1951. Myers worked for Caterpillar Inc. in Illinois until he joined the Air Force. Myers served as a First Lieutenant in the Korean Conflict. Following his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Myers and Marlene moved to the family farm and spent 50 years farming. During this time he was recognized as a Master Farmer, Master Pork Producer and Iowa Master Soybean Grower. In 2014, Myers received the Century Farm Award at the Iowa State Fair. Myers was a pilot and a member of the International Flying Farmers and the Iowa Flying Farmer Chapter. On Sunday afternoons he enjoyed surveying his corn fields from his plane. Myers was a lifetime member of the Winfield United Methodist Church. He was a Sunday School teacher for many years. Myers was a member of the GROWMARK Board, Farm Service Board, PCA Board, 4H Pork Committee in Mt. Pleasant, and a 46-year member of the Lion’s Club where he was awarded the Warren Coleman Award. Myers enjoyed his Harley Davidson motorcycle during his college years. In his retirement he enjoyed golfing with his friends most mornings and traveling the U.S. with Marlene in their motorhome. The couple also enjoyed wintering in Florida and taking several trips to Europe. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Myers will be missed by his wife of 69 years, Marlene Rossiter of Winfield; daughters, Vicki (Chris Bennett) Kirsner of West Palm Beach, FL and Julee (Dr. David) Evans of Barnesville, MD; grandchildren, Brianne Evans, Dylan Evans, Michael Kirsner and Dr. Andrew Kirsner; great-grandson, Jonathan Kirsner; foreign exchange student daughter, Dr. Ursula Kick Stadler of Germany; brother, Leon Rossiter of Wapello and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Ruth Van Syoc and Joyce Richmond.