Murray to Become Police Chief

The Mt. Pleasant City Council voted to appoint Lyle Murray as the next Chief of Police. Lt. Murray will step in when current Chief Ron Archer retires effective February 22. In the mean time Archer said he would be working with Murray helping him prepare for taking over. Archer thanked the council at the regular meeting Wednesday night for it’s effort during the selection process. And he said he was glad they looked internally for his replacement. He said there were two candidates already on the force that were both qualified.