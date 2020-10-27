Multiple Vehicles Damaged, Two Possible Injured

One block in Mt. Pleasant’s business district resembled a war zone after several vehicles were hit by a car reportedly going at a high rate of speed. Just before 4 pm Monday emergency responders and law enforcement officers were called the scene on Monroe Street between the intersections with Main and Adams. It appears as many as seven vehicles were damaged including some that were parked along the street. Initial reports indicate a juvenile received head injuries. A second ambulance was called for an adult male with injuries. One person had to be extricated from a vehicle with the jaws of life. In addition to ambulance and fire crews, Mount Pleasant Police, Henry County Sheriff’s office and the Iowa State Patrol were all on the scene to help sort out the mess. The section of street remained shut down into the evening hours. The Iowa State Patrol is leading the investigation.