Mt. Pleasant Warren Street Project Update

Kinney & Sons will be removing Warren St. from Jackson St. on to Jefferson St today. They are waiting on Lisco to lower a fiber at the Alley between White & Jackson St. to today. Then they will be able to finish placing granular subbase between White St. and the Alley East of White St. Jones Contracting are trimming the subbase rock West of White St. and Once Kinney’s have placed all subbase rock between White & Jackson St. Jones Contracting will be trimming subbase rock on to the East as the subbase has been placed.. Kinney & Sons will be grading and placing subbase rock on to the East to Jefferson St. once the concrete is removed. Jones Contracting will be setting up to pave Warren St. West to East starting at the West end and pave to White St. then jump White St. and keep on paving East on Warren St. to Jefferson St. as soon as subbase is trimmed and weather is permitting.