Mt. Pleasant Street Work Update

Jay St. Sewer Project

Drish Construction will be closing Madison St. from Jay St. South to Hamlin St. Friday December 14th for sewer construction. This section will be closed for 2 to 3 weeks. Weather permitting. Home Owners should be able to access their driveways in the evening but will need to be out of the work area by 7:00 A.M. Drish Construction is working today December 13th to get Monroe St. cleared at the Jay St. intersection and will be open East/West for thru traffic. They will be working on Jay St. Monroe St. to Madison St. backfilling and cleaning up so property owners can access their driveways off Jay St. Drish Construction will be working on backfill as their schedule will allow and weather along Warren St. Locust St. to Jay St. and Jay St. Warren St. to Washington St.

Sewer Rehab Point Repairs.

Hagerty Earthworks will be working on three Sewer Point Repairs on Warren St. between Jay St. & Walnut St. starting Monday December 17th. People will be able to access driveways most of the time unless a point repair would fall in front of an individual driveway. Most Point repairs will be completed the same day they are started unless we encounter problems not foreseen. You will still be able to access Warren St. from Jay St. or Walnut St. but the street will not be open to thru traffic. This work should be completed by December 21st weather permitting.

Hagerty Earthworks will be working on Sewer Point Repairs in the Alley North of Monroe St. between Adams St. & Harrison St. on Monday December 17th. They will be working on the first Monday Morning and it’s very close to the entrance to the Back Alley Tan & Salon entrance. This Point Repair should be completed by 4:00 P.M. when the Back Alley Tan & Salon Opens for Business. You will need to access the Salon from the North starting Monday until the two South Point Repairs are completed.

Hagerty will be working on the second Point Repair which is under the North East/West Sidewalk at the Beginning of the Alley. This Point Repair will be completed by Wednesday weather permitting. The Parking along the North side of Monroe St. will have 3 or 4 parking spaces each side of the alley blocked off Sunday evening for equipment and room to work. This repair will require Mt Pleasant Utilities holding a power pole during the work.

The third Point Repair will be in this same alley at the North end of the building the Back Alley Tan & Salon occupies. This Point Repair will take one to two days to complete. People entering the Back Alley Tan & Salon will need to access off Monroe St. during this repair work. This repair will require Mt Pleasant Utilities holding a power pole during the work.