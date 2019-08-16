Mt. Pleasant Street Update

Mike Nelson Concrete Company poured the east side of North Main Street August 15th and are setting the west side up Friday. They plan to pour the west side of Main Street Monday August 19th weather permitting. Then Tuesday August 20th they will pour the west half of the Madison Street intersection. On Wednesday August 21st crews will start pouring the colored cross walks and colored slope. They will continue pouring the rest of the concrete on North Main Street and Monroe to Madison during the week of August 19th as weather permits. The drainage intakes take three pours to complete each so they possibly will not be completely done by August 26th.

South Jefferson Street from Clay to Washington is progressing very well. All underground work is complete. Grading, and subbase placement are also complete. The paving of South Jefferson Street from Clay to Washington will be reviewed with the contractor after Main Street is completed. The Old Threshers Reunion begins the week of August 26th to August 30th so this will be a factor to consider when it comes to ready mix truck traffic.