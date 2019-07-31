Mt. Pleasant Street Update

Thursday August 1st Kinney & Sons will close the Monroe St. & Main St. Intersection to traffic East/ West bound from Main St. to the East. The traffic will have to alternate with East bound & West bound traffic onto Monroe St. West bound. One lane will be open for traffic to go completely around the Square on the SW Corner of the Monroe St. & Main St. Intersection. Traffic will need to alternate to allow for keeping traffic traveling both directions.

Friday August 2nd they will close the entire Madison St. & Main St. Intersection to traffic in all four directions. Kinney & Sons will be removing pavement, installing subdrain and grading for and placing granular subbase. With no unforeseen problems they hope to have this phase completed by Tuesday August 6th.

Mike Nelson Concrete Paving is planning to begin set up for paving by Tuesday August 6th and should be making a pour towards the end of the week. They will pour the East side of Main St. from the new paving the South side of Monroe St. to the North side of Madison St.