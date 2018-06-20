Mt. Pleasant Street Projects Update

The much needed rain this week has shut construction down for today (Wednesday) and possibly for the rest of the week.

Main St.

Kinney & Sons will be working on replacing Sanitary Sewer services, Sanitary Manholes and Storm Sewer work in the stretch between Green St. and Clay St. Once they are finished up to Warren St. they then will fine grade, lay engineering fabric out and place granular subbase. There will be no changes to the road closures in place in the coming week.

Jay St. Sanitary Sewer

Drish Construction has completed their work in the Green St. & Locust St. intersection and are laying Sanitary Sewer North on Locust St. Once Drish lays sewer North of Green St. and the Mt Pleasant Utilities puts in the new watermain across Green St. then Drish can start grading and preparing for Jones Contracting to come in to replace Green St. and the Green St. & Locust St. intersection.

Mapleleaf Athletic Complex Parking Lot

Jones Contracting poured the next 27’ of paving yesterday June 19th on the North side of the permeable pavers and will trim first the 27’ section South of the permeable pavers and place concrete when the weather permits. Lisco Fiber has been working to relocate their fiber line that crossed the parking lot and was too shallow to allow placement of the South 27’ of the parking lot. They have installed the fiber and are doing the switch over tonight June 20th between 5:00 P.M. and 9:00 P.M. When weather permits Fye Excavating will finish excavating for the parking lot and can place fabric and granular subbase for the South 27’ of the Parking Lot. Fye will be grading for the sidewalk construction North of the parking lot and hopefully by June 28th be ready to start installing storm sewer and the gravel trench under the permeable pavers. Still planning on starting to set the permeable pavers by the 2nd week of July weather permitting. The project is still on schedule to meet the August 3rd completion date.