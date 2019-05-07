Mt. Pleasant Street Project Update Announcement

Crews will be removing a patch in the north lane of E. Henry Street Wednesday morning as long as it’s not pouring down rain to expose a sewer service to evaluate a source of infiltration prior to lining the sewer on East Henry St. from Jay St. to Hamlin St. on Thursday May 9th . Excavation won’t start Wednesday May 8th until school is in session. The plan is to replace the concrete patch for the surface Friday May 10th.