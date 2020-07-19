Mt. Pleasant Street Project Update

Starting Monday June 20th Customers of Swailes Auto Parts will need to start coming in by turning onto Monroe St. from Main St. The workers will help guide the people down to Swailes from the North. Kinney & Sons will be removing pavement, grading and placing subbase at the Monroe St. & Adams St. intersection. Until it’s done people will have to use caution while entering from the North.

Once Kinney & Sons finish the intersection then people will be able to access from the North on Adams St. through the Monroe St. Intersection. Kinney & Sons will also be working on the storm sewer along the South side of Monroe St. in the area of the drive thru at the Great Western Bank. Construction workers can help guide you around to still be able to access the drive thru. Though there might be some short delays.

Jones Contracting will be starting to set up the West side of Adams St. from Washington St. North to the center of Swailes Parking Lot. Mt Pleasant Utilities will also be working on installing new electric conduits on the West side of Adams St. This will be under the area of the sidewalk as construction will allow. Once the sidewalks are removed along Monroe St. the Utilities will be installing new electric conduits and light pole bases.