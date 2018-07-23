Mt. Pleasant Street Construction Update

South Main St.

Kinney & Sons began removing old pavement from Clay St. North to Washington St. July 20th. Kinney & Sonsis also installing storm sewer and intakes just North of the Clay St. intersection. Kinney & Sons will be grading for the placement of engineering fabric and modified subbase from Clay St. to Washington St. the week of July 23rd hoping to finish this work by July 27th. Kinney & Sons will be grading for the sidewalks from Green St. North to Clay St. in the coming week also.

To enter Two Rivers Bank please use the alley on the West side of the Bank and you can drive through the drive up and exit onto a temporary drive that will turn you South then West into the City Parking Lot and then exit South out of the Alley West of the Bank onto Clay St. To Enter and Exit the Courthouse please use the East driveway onto Adams St. Please be cautious in this area with all the added Construction Activity.

Jones Contracting will be Pouring Sidewalks and the Wayland State Bank driveway onto South Main St. the week of July 23rd. Jones Contracting plans to start paving South Main St. from South Return of Clay St. to Washington St. the week of July 30th weather permitting.

Kinney & Sons will be closing South Main St. from Webster St. South to the North driveway of the North Apartment on the West side North of Langdon on July 23rd or 24th . Temporary access will be placed to allow these homes at the very South end of this phase to access onto South Main St. that is already paved. Kinney & Sons will be making Sanitary Sewer repairs, installing storm intakes and drainage pipes while removing the existing pavement and grading for placement of the engineering fabric and modified subbase. This work will take 2 to 3 weeks before they can start replacing the pavement weather permitting.

Jay St. Sewer Project

Drish Construction will be laying sewer on Warren St. between Locust St. & Jay St. the week of July 23rd . They will also be grading for placement of the engineering fabric, modified subbase as well as subdrain installation. Weather permitting Drish Construction plans to finish placing the modified subbase by July 27th.

Jones Contracting will be moving in the week of July 30th to start paving Locust St. & Green St. Once the paving is placed they will begin pouring driveways and sidewalks back.

Mapleleaf Athletic Sports Complex Parking Lot

Myers Tree Farm began placing the permeable pavers starting at the East End today July 20th. They plan to have these all placed by July 31st weather permitting. Fye Excavating will be placing fabric in the bottom of the rock trench and finishing placing the macadam stone and 1” clean stone in the week of July 27th. Fye will then grade out the SW Corner of the parking lot and place the engineering fabric and modified subbase.

Jones Contracting will pour the SW Corner of the parking lot. July 26th or July 27th weather permitting. Jones Contracting will be pouring the entrances off Mapleleaf Dr. into the parking lot during the week of July 23rd.

Linden Dr. & South Iris St. Trail

K & A Excavating will continue grading and placing engineering fabric and modified subbase the week of July 23rd along South Iris St. West side. Hickey Contracting will be forming and preparing to start paving on the trail from Washington St. South along South Iris St. the week of July 23rd as grade becomes ready.