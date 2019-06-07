Mt. Pleasant Square Construction Update

Yesterday, Mike Nelson Concrete graded and placed steel to pave the East Side of Main St. from Washington St. to Monroe St. Starting today, Main St. will be totally shut down for the paving of Main St. from Washington St. to Monroe St. The Main St. & Monroe St. intersection will remain open.

The paving will take until mid afternoon to complete. Please be cautious of Ready Mix trucks entering and exiting Main St.

On Tuesday June 11th Mike Nelson Concrete will be sealing all pavement joints on Monroe St. & Main St. They will then with the assistance of Kinney & Sons be grading behind the curbs to place the colored concrete between the Curb and sidewalk already placed. The plan is to pour the colored concrete behind the curbs on Monroe St. & Man St. is for Wednesday June 12th & Thursday June 13th.

We plan to open the North side of Monroe St. & East Side of Main St. the week of June 17th and start removing the sidewalks adjacent to the buildings on North Main St. between Monroe St. & Madison St.

The week of June 17th property owners in the block of Main St. between Monroe St. & Madison St. with sump pumps will need to pipe these through their basement walls. So they can be connected to the new storm sewer system.