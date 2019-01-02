Mt. Pleasant Sewer Project Update

Jay Street Sewer Project

Drish Construction plans to return to the Jay St. Sewer Project on January 3rd. They will be working in the Madison St. & Hamlin St. Intersection. They will also be laying sewer up the West Side of Hamlin St. 262’ and setting a manhole where they intersect the existing 10’ sewer. We will be removing the West side of Hamlin St. concrete in order to complete this work.

Sewer Rehab Point Repairs

Hagerty Earthworks are working on a point repair today on the North side of Green St. half way between Corkhill and Walnut St. They plan to have this point repair completed today. The crews will also be working on four different point repairs on S. Harrison St. today and the rest of this week between East South St. and Garfield St. Each point repair is anticipated to take approximately one day.