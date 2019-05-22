Mt. Pleasant School District Deals With Possible Threat

Mt. Pleasant School District Parents were notified at the end of the school day Tuesday that police were informed by the district of a possible threat made against the school district by an employee. Relevant employee information was turned over to police. As a precaution police have an increased presence at and around the district buildings. In speaking with Supt. John Henriksen, he doesn’t believe the threat is credible but all threats against Mt. Pleasant Community School District are taken seriously. He also said he felt it was necessary to alert parents and the community of the situation. Mr. Henriksen will join KILJ News Wednesday morning following a meeting with district administrators regarding the situation.